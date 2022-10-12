(Reuters) - China's 20th Communist Party Congress kicks off on Sunday, with Xi Jinping widely expected to clinch his third five-year stint in charge - a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.

* Little is known about who will be promoted into which key roles on the Politburo and its seven-member Standing Committee. Here are some of the leading contenders and some scenarios to look out for.

* Leaders face a difficult time, with a slowing economy, questions over whether and how to exit its strict zero-COVID policy, rising tensions over Taiwan and high-profile protests over several issues this year. Markets are closely watching how Beijing manages these challenges.

* Meanwhile, the capital is stepping up security and COVID curbs, and raising red political banners for the once-every-five-year event that brings together 2,300 party members at the vast Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

(Compiled by Lincoln Feast)

