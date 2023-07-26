By Andrea Shalal and Angelo Amante

WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war, trade and Italy's relations with China featuring atop their agenda.

Italy's first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking an assertive role abroad as she plans the upcoming Italian presidency of the Group of 7 (G7) nations in 2024.

She and her right-wing coalition have staked out positions on abortion and LGBTQ rights sharply at odds with those of Biden, a Democrat who used last year's Italian election results as an occasion to warn fellow liberals about dangers facing the world's democracies.

"Our relations are strong," Meloni said with Biden at her side in the Oval Office. "They cross governments and remain solid regardless of their political colors. We know who our friends in times that are tough."

Meloni also used her first trip to Washington to spend some time on Capitol Hill, where her meetings included a visit with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rome and Washington both emphasized the trip as an opportunity to reaffirm a strong partnership between the countries, including over the billions of dollars in military and other aid the West has provided Ukraine in its grinding war against Russia since 2022.

During a small portion of the meeting open to reporters, Biden complimented Italy on what he said was its strong stance on Ukraine. Meloni said she was proud that Italy had helped defend international law.

Washington hopes that the West's alliance against Russia's Ukraine invasion will help deter China from changing the status quo in Taiwan and the broader Pacific.

INCREASING TRADE

Now, Meloni faces a decision over whether to maintain Italy's membership in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure plan, a program that Washington has been working to counter.

Biden said Italy and the United States would only see their mutual trade increase.

"We're talking about our deepening economic connection that has fueled more than $100 billion in trade last year," Biden said during the White House meeting. "In my mind, there's no reason why that can't increase."

Biden brought some officials to the meeting who have a primarily economic portfolio, including his commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo.

Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only G7 nation to join China's major infrastructure initiative, with critics saying the partnership would enable China to gain control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure.

Italy is seen as highly unlikely to renew the deal with China when it expires in March 2024, and Meloni said in May it was possible to have good relations with Beijing without being part of the pact.

Meloni, who may meet one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, pointedly described the United States as "our most important trade partner outside the European Union."

The G7 formally launched an alternative to the Belt and Road, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, last year. G7 countries said in May at their leaders' summit in Japan that they were trying to "reduce excessive dependencies" on other countries but "not decoupling or turning inwards."

The Biden-Meloni meeting takes place less than a week after she hosted an international conference on migration in Rome, as Italy tries to cope with a high volume of migrants arriving by boat from North Africa.

Italy was planning to discuss with the U.S. how to support the development and stability of Africa, Meloni's office said.

