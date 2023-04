BEIJING (Reuters) - China will ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China's maritime safety administration said on Thursday.

The restrictions will affect an area in the East China Sea on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (0100 GMT to 0700 GMT), the administration said.

