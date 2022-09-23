U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 77TH United Nations General Assembly

Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on prior to a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the 77TH United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

 DAVID DEE DELGADO

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

