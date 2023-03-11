BEIJING (Reuters) - China named Li Shangfu, a U.S.-sanctioned general, as its new defence minister on Sunday.

Li has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.

Li's appointment was confirmed on Sunday after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet.

Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong remained as ministers of state security and public security, respectively.

Qin Gang and He Rong remained as ministers of foreign affairs and justice, respectively.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Ethan Wang; Editing by William Mallard)