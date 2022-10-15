People attend a live broadcast event of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong

People attend a live broadcast event of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, held by a pro-China organisation in Hong Kong, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

 TYRONE SIU

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.

"One country, two systems" is the best system for Hong Kong and must be adhered to in the long run, Xi said in a speech to around 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)

