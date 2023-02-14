NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia has lost strategically, operationally and tactically in its war in Ukraine, U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday, after a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"Russia is now a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost; they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically", he said.

