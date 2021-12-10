MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has closed an investigation against the company for a possible violation of anti-trust laws.
Cemex also reported that it was fined about 68 million euros ($77 million) by Spanish authorities following tax audits of its operations from 2010 to 2014. Cemex said it would appeal the fine.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)