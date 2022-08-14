(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.

A 24-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the death at the bar and a separate fatality. Police say that after striking the crowd around 6 p.m. (2200 GMT), Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes traveled to nearby Nescopeck, where police said he killed a woman.

Police did not identify the woman or give a motive. The Times Leader newspaper quoted the Luzerne County coroner's office as saying the 56-year-old woman was the suspect's mother.

A judge ordered Reyes held without bail after a hearing on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A lawyer for Reyes could not immediately be located Sunday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments