The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph

FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS /FILE PHOTO

 OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

(Reuters) - A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area for a missing tourist submersible that vanished while taking passengers on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast, the U.S. Coast guard said.

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) were relocated to explore the origin of the noises but results were so far negative, the coast guard said in a tweet.

(Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)