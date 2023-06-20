(Reuters) - A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area for a missing tourist submersible that vanished while taking passengers on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast, the U.S. Coast guard said.

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) were relocated to explore the origin of the noises but results were so far negative, the coast guard said in a tweet.

(Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)