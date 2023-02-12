OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said teams are looking for the cylindrical object a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Yukon territory on his orders a day ago so that they can analyze it and learn more about its purpose.

"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object," Trudeau told reporters before departing for a previously scheduled fund-raising event in Yukon.

"There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)