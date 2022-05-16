NATO foreign ministers meeting, in Berlin

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrives for a two day NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Germany May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada was in favour of a "quick" accession to the NATO military alliance for Sweden and Finland.

"Canada not only favors their accession (to NATO), I would say we favor a quick accession of these two countries," Joly told reporters on Monday.

Sweden's government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, a day after Finland said it will also apply for membership in NATO.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

