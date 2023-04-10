OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it will continue to work with its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, and declined to confirm or deny any information from U.S. intelligence documents leaked on social media.

"We do not comment, whether to confirm or deny, on allegedly leaked intelligence," a spokesperson for Canada's Public Safety ministry said in a statement.

"As a member of the Five Eyes intelligence network, Canada has a robust intelligence-sharing program with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand ... we will continue to work hand in hand with" them, said the spokesperson, Audrey Champoux.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.