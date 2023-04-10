OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it will continue to work with its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, and declined to confirm or deny any information from U.S. intelligence documents leaked on social media.

"We do not comment, whether to confirm or deny, on allegedly leaked intelligence," a spokesperson for Canada's Public Safety ministry said in a statement.

"As a member of the Five Eyes intelligence network, Canada has a robust intelligence-sharing program with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand ... we will continue to work hand in hand with" them, said the spokesperson, Audrey Champoux.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)