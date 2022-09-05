OTTAWA (Reuters) - Police in Canada's Saskatchewan province said on Monday they were investigating reports of a shooting on Witchekan Lake First Nation and warned the public that several armed suspects were on the loose.

In an alert, police told residents to seek immediate shelter and said the suspects were possibly on foot.

The shooting was not believed to be connected to the mass stabbings at the James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday, police said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

