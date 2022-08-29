Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a trilateral meeting with U.S. and Mexican counterparts at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

 LUCY NICHOLSON

Ottawa (Reuters) - Canada invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty on Monday with the United States for the second time to trigger negotiations to settle a long running dispute over Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"In the forthcoming negotiations with the United States under the treaty, Canada is committed to working constructively to find a solution that responds to the interests of communities, respects Canada's rights under the treaty and ensures the continued and safe supply of energy to central Canada," Joly said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

