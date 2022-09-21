FILE PHOTO - Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau speaks a day after multiple people in the province of Saskatchewan were killed and injured in a stabbing spree, in Ottawa.

FILE PHOTO - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks a day after multiple people in the province of Saskatchewan were killed and injured in a stabbing spree, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

 PATRICK DOYLE

(Reuters) - Canada condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation order and threats to use nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, adding Ottawa remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine.

"Canada condemns Putin's irresponsible escalation of the war, his partial military mobilisation, his nuclear threats, as well as Russia's rushed referendums to try to annex parts of Ukraine are unacceptable," Trudeau told reporters in New York.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to support Kyiv by strengthening its sanctions on Russia and sending military aid to Ukraine.

