OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River early on Monday and two of the four people on board have been recovered and are in hospital, officials said.

The crash of the CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa, northwest of the capital Ottawa in Ontario, just after midnight, the air force said.

"Search efforts are underway for two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who are missing after their helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

In 2020, a Canadian helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece, killing six.

