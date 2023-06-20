OTTAWA (Reuters) -A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River early on Tuesday and two of the four people on board have been recovered and are in hospital, officials said.

The crash of the CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa, northwest of the capital Ottawa in Ontario, just after midnight, the air force said.

"The search is ongoing for the two missing members," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters before a cabinet meeting. The air force squadron is "hoping for the best, but braced for the worst," he said.

In 2020, a Canadian helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece, killing six.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Grant McCool)