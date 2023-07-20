(Corrects to removes reference to 'flex' alert in first paragraph)

(Reuters) - The California power grid operator issued an emergency alert from 1930 until 2200 hours on Thursday, urging customers to conserve electricity anticipating high loads and temperatures.

Current demand stood at 41,100 megawatts, versus available capacity at 45,170 MW, the California ISO said.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)