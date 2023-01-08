California weather has calmed but the lull is expected to be brief. More Pacific storms are lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. Remnant showers from the latest storm, a “bomb cyclone,” are falling around the state Friday and dangerous surf continues to pound the coast, but some areas are enjoying sunshine. Forecasters say the next round of severe weather will arrive in Northern California on Friday night and spread south into the central region during the weekend. A more powerful storm will arrive by Monday.