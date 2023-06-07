By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Mexico to meet with the country's president and members of his cabinet to discuss transportation, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said discussions would center on his country's efforts to recover a top U.S. air-safety rating.

The U.S. Embassy statement did not mention the rating.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico to Category 2 more than two years ago, citing safety deficiencies and restricting the ability of Mexican airlines to open new routes to the United States.

Last week, the FAA wrapped up one in a series of audits on Mexico. A Mexican government source called it the country's "last" audit, implying a positive resolution.

"We've already complied with everything, absolutely everything," Lopez Obrador said, referring to changes laid out by the FAA to recover the Category 1 rating.

Mexico has revamped its aviation standards, most recently overhauling its civil aviation law and shuffling industry officials.

Lopez Obrador also questioned the FAA's role in restricting Mexico's ability to operate flights: "Who are the judges? From another country. With what authority are they grading another government?"

The president has frequently chaffed at what he deems outside intervention into Mexico's affairs.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Mark Porter and Richard Chang)