Captain Ibrahim Traore looks on during the announcement on television that he has ousted Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, in Ouagadougou

Captain Ibrahim Traore looks on during the announcement on television that he has ousted Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 30, 2022, in this detail of still image obtained from a video. Radio Television Burkina Faso/Handout via REUTERS

 RADIO TELEVISION BURKINA FASO

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared new leader Ibrahim Traore said gunfire in the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday was part of a counter-offensive staged by ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba.

Speaking on local radio station Omega in his first interview since Friday's coup, Traore said: "They led a counter-offensive this morning. Some of the special forces were sent ... and also the air base has been manipulated."

(Reporting by Anne Mimault; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Frances Kerry)

