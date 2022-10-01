OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared new leader Ibrahim Traore said gunfire in the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday was part of a counter-offensive staged by ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba.
Speaking on local radio station Omega in his first interview since Friday's coup, Traore said: "They led a counter-offensive this morning. Some of the special forces were sent ... and also the air base has been manipulated."
