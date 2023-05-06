OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its first-quarter profit totaled $35.5 billion, reflecting gains from common stocks such as Apple Inc, while higher income from investments bolstered operating profit.

Net income equaled $24,377 per Class A share, and swelled from $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit increased 13% to $8.07 billion, or about $5,561 per Class A share, from $7.16 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it also repurchased $4.4 billion of its own stock in the quarter.

