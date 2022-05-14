FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York

FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

 Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari.

Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Spears, 40, announced her pregnancy and marriage with Asghari, 28, in an April 11 Instagram post.

Spears is a mother of two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, from her previous marriage with singer Kevin Federline.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments