FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, Britain, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

 Stephen Hird

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister John Major called Queen Elizabeth "selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit," reacting to news that the monarch has died.

"For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing," he said in a statement on Thursday. "In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led."

"For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe," he added.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M)

