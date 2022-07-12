FILE PHOTO: General view of the Houses of Parliament in London

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Houses of Parliament at sunrise, in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

 TOM NICHOLSON

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the vote expected to take place on Wednesday, a source in the party said.

The no confidence motion means lawmakers from all the parties represented in parliament can vote on whether the government, under Johnson for the time being, should continue in office. If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

