SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday, said the head of Lula's Workers Party, a day after he won the country's presidential runoff ousting far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Biden moved quickly to congratulate Lula on Sunday for his victory in "free, fair and credible elections,", according to a White House statement. Bolsonaro has yet to concede.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

