FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he votes during presidential election run-off, in Rio de Janeiro,

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro votes during presidential election run-off, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 30, 2022. Bruna Prado/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters that Bolsonaro was expected to meet with Supreme Court justices ahead of his speech. He lost a runoff vote to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday but has yet to concede.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments