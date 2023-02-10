JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A six year-old boy was killed and seven people were injured when a car ran into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's Army Radio reported, quoting medics at the scene.

Israeli police described the incident as a car ramming attack and said the driver had been killed.

Earlier, Israeli emergency services said six people, including two children had been hurt in the incident.

A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service, who gave his name as Ariel Ben-David, told Army Radio: "Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive."

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot Alon area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Dan williams, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Philippa Fletcher)