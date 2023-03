(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday it had signed a contract with the U.S. army and international customers, including Australia, to build 184 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The $1.9 billion contract value will bring the total funded value to $2.1 billion and can increase to more than $3.8 billion with future contracts, Boeing said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)