FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

 CARLO ALLEGRI

(Reuters) - The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

