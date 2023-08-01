NEW YORK (Reuters) -A body found in a New York City creek has been identified as missing John Castic, a Goldman Sachs staffer, the New York City Police Department said.

Castic was a member of Goldman's controllers team working closely with its asset and wealth management business, the Wall Street firm said.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," the NYPD said

Castic, 27, was last seen on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. leaving a "Zeds Dead" concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg, according to a Fox News Digital report.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time."

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jacqueline Wong)