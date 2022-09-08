U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Thursday sent an important signal to Ukraine as it pressed a counter-offensive against Russia in the south and east.

"This is a very important signal that the United States is with us. For us this is a guarantee that we can return our territories and our land," Zelenskiy said in video comments circulated by the president's office.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments