WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China for diplomatic talks next week, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with officials in Beijing on June 18, according to the AP.

Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Washington's top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States.

