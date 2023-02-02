FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds videoconference with government leaders in Kenya from the State Department in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during a videoconference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool/File Photo

 Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Blinken will discuss Russia's war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

U.S.-China relations have been tense over issues like security, Taiwan, trade, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and dominance in the Asia Pacific.

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub; editing by David Gregorio)

Load comments