Blinken meets with African Diaspora Youth and Exchange Alumni

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event with African diaspora youth and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs exchange alumni at a restaurant in Washington, DC, U.S. August 15, 2022. Mandel Ngan / Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Thursday announce $2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression, a senior State Department official said.

The official said the Biden administration was notifying the U.S. Congress of its intent to make the funding available for long-term investments, without specifying the other countries or detailing how much would go to Ukraine.  

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

