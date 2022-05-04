FILE PHOTO: 52nd annual Conference on the Americas

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

The top U.S. diplomat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact.

"The Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible," the Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

