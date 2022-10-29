U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a news conference at the State Department in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

India has been a large purchaser of Russia's oil, which is helping to fund its war against Ukraine.

Jaishankar will visit Russia on Nov. 8, the Russian embassy in India said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)

