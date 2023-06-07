WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Senegal's President Macky Sall on Wednesday, and the two discussed the political situation and recent unrest in the African country, a State Department spokesperson said.

"Blinken expressed his condolences for those killed and injured during the recent violence. The Secretary reiterated the United States' support for the Senegalese people and democratic values," spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)