ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he shared Ethiopia's aspiration to rejoin the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a U.S. trade programme, as it implements a peace deal in the Tigray region.

Blinken was speaking during a visit to Ethiopia.

