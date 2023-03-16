NIAMEY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Africa's Sahel region, saying it would provide life-saving support to refugees and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity.

Making the announcement during a visit to Niger, Blinken said the aid would address needs in Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania. The package also included funding to support Sahelian refugees in Libya and Niger, he said.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by James Macharia Chege)