LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit its highest level in 13 months on Thursday rising as much as 3.28% to $31,500.
The world's largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including BlackRock - the world's largest asset manager - to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund(ETF).
Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks's ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only