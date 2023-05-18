HIROSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with his debt ceiling negotiation team on Friday while he was traveling in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to White House officials.

"The President’s team informed him that steady progress is being made," one of the officials said, adding that Biden remained confident that Congress would take action to prevent a default.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)