U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on the 13th anniversary of passage of the Affordable Care Act at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 13th anniversary of passage of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a Republican energy legislation package if it were to pass Congress, citing cost increases that the legislation could lead to, the White House said on Monday.

"H.R. 1 (Lower Energy Costs Act) would double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills and would repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will cut energy costs and boost economic development in rural and urban communities across the country," the White House said.

"Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson in Washington)

