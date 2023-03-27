WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a Republican energy legislation package if it were to pass Congress, citing cost increases that the legislation could lead to, the White House said on Monday.

"H.R. 1 (Lower Energy Costs Act) would double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills and would repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will cut energy costs and boost economic development in rural and urban communities across the country," the White House said.

"Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Katharine Jackson in Washington)