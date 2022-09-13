FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden votes in the Delaware primary, in Wilmington

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks outside a polling station after voting in the Delaware primary, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WILMINGTON, Del., (Reuters) - Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

