WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said a report on Friday showing continued, but slowing, job growth is "Bidenomics in action" and a sign of a sustainable economic expansion.

"We are seeing stable and steady growth," Biden said in a statement. "That's Bidenomics - growing the economy by creating jobs, lowering costs for hardworking families, and making smart investments in America."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since December 2020, the U.S. official data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)