U.S. President Biden meets with UK Prime Minister Truss on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to British Prime Minister Liz Truss as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Britain are enduring allies and their strong bond will last, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments