By Andrea Shalal and Ted Hesson

OTTAWA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to stand together against authoritarian regimes on Friday during Biden's visit to Canada, in part reducing their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors.

Canada has an abundance of the critical minerals used to produce batteries and electric vehicles (EVs), but China currently dominates the global market.

"I believe we have an incredible opportunity to work together so Canada and the United States can source and supply here in North America everything we need for reliable and resilient supply chains," Biden said in a speech to the Canadian parliament in Ottawa.

"Our shared prosperity is deeply connected to our shared security," Biden added. Biden said as NATO members, the two countries would "defend every inch of NATO territory".

Trudeau, who is preparing a budget aimed at scaling up critical mineral and clean tech production, said the two countries would stand together with Ukraine.

"Our way of living is facing multiple threats at the same time," Trudeau said. "Security policy is climate policy is economic policy," Trudeau repeated three times his speech.

Biden visited Ottawa less than a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow.

"With growing competition, including from an increasingly assertive China, there's no doubt why it matters that we turn to each other now to build up a North American market on everything from semiconductors to solar panel batteries," Trudeau said.

