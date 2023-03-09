WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Canada on March 23-24 to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Canada's parliament, the White House said on Thursday.

During the visit to Ottawa, Biden will discuss with Trudeau Russia's war with Ukraine, defense cooperation, climate change and the opioid crisis, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden and Trudeau "will discuss ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, to increase the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort, and to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world," Jean-Pierre said.

Trudeau welcomed news of the visit, which will be Biden's first since becoming president.

"Keeping North Americans safe from new and emerging threats requires a coordinated response," he said in a statement, which also said the leaders would highlight ongoing continental defense efforts and advance cooperation in the Arctic.

