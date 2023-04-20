WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the White House on May 1 to discuss deepening economic cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region, Manila and Washington said on Friday.

The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos took office last June, reversing his predecessor's anti-U.S. stance and overtures towards China, Washington's rival in the region.

The two leaders will also discuss further economic cooperation, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance," the statement said.

In what will be his second trip to the United States in less than a year, the presidential palace said on Friday that Marcos will travel to Washington from April 30 to May 4 to meet Biden and key cabinet officials.

"It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen...political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defence and security cooperation," the palace said.

Marcos will seek closer partnership in agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains, and infrastructure, it added.

The Philippines earlier this month identified four additional military bases that the U.S. may access amid shared concerns about China's growing might.

China's ambassador to Manila last week accused the Philippines of "stoking the fire" of regional tensions by offering the expanded base access to the U.S.

More than 17,000 Philippine and U.S. soldiers are currently conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, drawing criticism from China.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Costas Pitas and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Additional Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila)